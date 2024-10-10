In Bryansk region, detonation continues at GRAU arsenal of Russian Armed Forces. VIDEO

The detonation of ammunition and the emergency situation near the city of Karachiv, Bryansk region, continues - Ukrainian drones have inflicted numerous damage on the 67th arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate (GRAU) of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

According to Censor.NET's sources, this is the first independent operation of the UAV Force.

And the operation was successful, judging by the video recording of the results of the impact.

The 67th Arsenal of the GRAU of the Russian Armed Forces, 120 km from the border with Ukraine, is one of the advanced logistics centers for the Russian army.

Systematic and precise strikes on Russian arsenals lead to periodic shortages of ammunition for the occupation forces.

As a reminder, on the night of 9 October, unmanned aerial vehicles struck the 67th arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defence in Bryansk Oblast.

