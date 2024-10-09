Unmanned Systems Forces hit 67th arsenal of Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of Russian Federation in Bryansk region - General Staff

On the night of 9 October, the Unmanned Systems Forces struck the 67th arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defence in Bryansk Oblast.

This was reported by the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Last night, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defence Forces, struck the 67th arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation in the Bryansk region," the statement said.

As noted, ammunition for rocket and artillery weapons, including those from the DPRK, as well as guided aerial bombs, were stored on the territory of the warehouse.

Many of them were placed in the open air.

Explosions were also reported at the ammunition depots. It is known that local authorities have blocked the road near the arsenal. The results of the combat operations are being clarified.

"The destruction of such arsenals creates serious logistical problems for the Russian army, which significantly reduces the offensive potential of the occupiers in threatened areas," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stressed.

Earlier, the CPD reported that the 67th arsenal of the GRU, the closest to the front line, was hit near the city of Karachev in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

It should be noted that the MMAD (Main Missile and Artillery Directorate) warehouse in Russia is a specialised warehouse where ammunition, military materials and equipment are stored.