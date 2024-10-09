67th arsenal of MMAD in Bryansk region of Russian Federation was hit - CCD. VIDEO

Near the city of Karachev in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, the 67th arsenal of the MMAD, which is closest to the front line, was hit.

The head of the Centre for Countering Disinformation, Andrii Kovalenko, said this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, it is located just 114 km from the border with Ukraine.

"The warehouse stored ammunition, including from the DPRK, as well as KABs. I should note that they were partially stored in the open air," Kovalenko writes.

There is currently no official confirmation of the information.

The ASTRA Telegram channel publishes footage that allegedly confirms a fire at an ammunition depot.

"Local residents say that the siren has been sounding since two in the morning, but there was nowhere to hide. Russian authorities have not yet commented on the information," the statement said.

ASTRA also publishes screenshots from local telegram channels where Russians discuss the explosions.





For reference:

The MMAD (Main Missile and Artillery Directorate) warehouse in Russia is a specialised warehouse where ammunition, military materials and equipment are stored.