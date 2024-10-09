Russian Emergencies Ministry confirms explosive devices detonate in Bryansk region

The Bryansk Department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry confirmed the information that explosive devices had been detonated in the Karachevsky district of the region.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian propaganda news agency RIA-Novosti quoted the statement of the Emergencies Ministry's press centre as follows.

"In the Karachevsky district of the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, a municipal emergency was recorded due to the detonation of explosive devices, the state of emergency was not introduced, the local headquarters of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

Earlier, Censor.NET quoted Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Centre for Countering Disinformation, as saying that the 67th arsenal of the MMAD in the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation had been hit.