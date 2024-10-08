Ammunition arrives in Ukraine, for which Slovaks raised more than EUR 4 million - media

A shipment of ammunition arrived in Ukraine, funded by 70,000 Slovak citizens. Caring Slovaks managed to raise more than 4 million euros.

According to Fedor Blaščák, a representative of the "Ammunition for Ukraine" campaign, 122 tons of ammunition were purchased with the funds raised.

"122 tons of ammunition, and they were delivered by six trucks," Blaščák said.

It is noted that the ammunition for which the Slovaks raised money was taken to a logistics warehouse, from where it was transferred to Ukraine.

The entire process - from the announcement that the ammunition was being purchased with the funds raised to the notification that it was already in Ukraine - took four to five months.

It may seem like a long time - four to five months, but it is a record time for the supply of military equipment and ammunition," Blaščák said.

He explained that each unit of ammunition had to be tested, which required complex administrative procedures.

Blaščák added that the remaining 500,000 euros raised to help Ukraine will be used to purchase grenade launcher rounds. They are to be delivered by the end of the year.

As a reminder, after the Slovak authorities refused to support the Czech initiative to raise funds and find ammunition for Kyiv, the Slovaks began raising money for ammunition for Ukraine on their own.

