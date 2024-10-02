Ukraine is scaling up production of 155-mm artillery ammunition, - Ministry of Defense

The production of 155 mm artillery ammunition for Western systems in Ukraine is being scaled up.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, this was stated by Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov at the opening of the representative office of the French-German defense concern KNDS in Kyiv.

What activities will be carried out by KNDS Ukraine LLC

The newly established KNDS Ukraine LLC and Ukrainian industry will jointly produce 155 mm artillery ammunition in Ukraine.

The company will also focus on providing maintenance and repair of KNDS equipment:

Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks,

self-propelled artillery weapon CAESAR and PzH 2000,

AMX 10RC armored vehicles.

Klimenkov thanked France, Germany and all the partners who contributed to the realization of this cooperation. According to him, the opening of the KNDS office in Ukraine will lay the foundation for the creation of a reliable security and defense system in Europe.

"In addition to military equipment, the production of 155 mm caliber shells at our enterprises is critically important. And I am confident that together we will be able to implement many important initiatives to strengthen security in Ukraine and Europe as a whole," Klimenkov said.

In the future, the company will also be engaged in the full-scale production of individual weapons systems in Ukraine.

According to KNDS, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are already using or have contracted nearly 800 pieces of equipment and weapons from the concern. This makes the company one of Ukraine's key industrial partners in the defense sector.

