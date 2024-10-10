UAV operators of "Bashkort" company burned down Russian "Msta-S" SAM in Pokrovsk sector. VIDEO

Drone operators from the "Bashkort" company destroyed a Russian "Msta-S" self-propelled artillery system in Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"UAV operators of the 'Bashkort' company burned down a Russian MSTA-S SAM in the Pokrovsk direction of Donetsk region. Volunteers from Bashkortostan have been fighting in the Ukrainian Armed Forces against Russia since 2022. The fighters claim that by helping Ukrainians today, they are preparing for their main battle - for a free Bashkortostan," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

