Kamikaze drone operator in air regains control of UAV after failed attack and on second attempt shoots down enemy drone "Zala". VIDEO

A kamikaze drone operator destroyed a Russian Zala reconnaissance UAV in an air battle in the south.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian drone attacks was posted on social media. The recording shows that the first attack was rather unsuccessful - the interceptor knocked off the enemy wing's propeller, but the warhead did not detonate. The operator managed to "catch" the FPV as it fell, stabilised it and re-attacked it.

