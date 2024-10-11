Zelenskyy arrived in Italy and is holding meeting with Prime Minister Meloni. VIDEO
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives in Italy and holds talks with President of the Council of Ministers George Meloni.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the presidential press service.
As a reminder, Zelenskyy has already visited the UK and France to present his Victory Plan to the leadership of these countries.
