Italy remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine, - Meloni

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has confirmed that her country will continue to support Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Reuters.

"The choice to support Ukraine was primarily a choice of national interest, and that choice will not change," Meloni  said.

Read more: Italy forbids Ukraine to strike with its weapons on territory of Russia - head of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tajani

She noted that China and India can play an important role in resolving the war. Meloni stressed that the only thing that should not be allowed is to believe that the war can be ended without Ukraine's support.

As a reminder, on 7 September, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti Forum.

