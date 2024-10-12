Belarusian volunteers destroyed camouflaged enemy gun 2A36 "Hyacinth-B". VIDEO
FPV drone operators of the Belarusian regiment named after Kastus Kalinowski destroyed a Russian 2A36 Hyacinth-B gun.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the soldiers' coordinated work was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel.
"Although the large-caliber weapon was camouflaged and more than 20 kilometers away from our fighters, the FPV drone operators performed the task flawlessly," the publication added.
Kalynovskyi's regiment takes an active part in various combat operations, including the destruction of occupiers' infrastructure facilities and support of Ukrainian troops on the front line.
