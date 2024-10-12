ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11369 visitors online
News Video War
4 494 16

Belarusian volunteers destroyed camouflaged enemy gun 2A36 "Hyacinth-B". VIDEO

FPV drone operators of the Belarusian regiment named after Kastus Kalinowski destroyed a Russian 2A36 Hyacinth-B gun.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the soldiers' coordinated work was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel.

"Although the large-caliber weapon was camouflaged and more than 20 kilometers away from our fighters, the FPV drone operators performed the task flawlessly," the publication added.

Kalynovskyi's regiment takes an active part in various combat operations, including the destruction of occupiers' infrastructure facilities and support of Ukrainian troops on the front line.

See also: Ukrainian defenders scorch Russian positions with a 'dragon drone'. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9233) elimination (5187) volunteer soldiers (222)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 