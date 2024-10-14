ENG
Ruscists shelled Selydove in Donetsk region: 3 people wounded. VIDEO

Russian troops shelled Selydove, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region, wounding 3 people.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

"Police officers evacuated the victims to the village of Petrivka, Pokrovsk district, and handed them over to rescuers," the statement said.

Later, the State Emergency Service transported the wounded to the village of Shevchenko, where they received medical care.

shoot out (13448) Donetska region (3862)
