According to intelligence, DPRK will actually engage in war in winter and autumn, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

According to intelligence, North Korea will "actually join" Russia's war against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his evening video address.

"A lengthy report by Chief Commander Syrskyi: the frontline, especially the Pokrovsk direction, the Kursk operation, and our vision of further actions at the bridgehead.

He held a meeting. Several issues were discussed. Among the main ones was a report from the intelligence services - the Foreign Intelligence Service and the DIU - on the intentions of the Russians for autumn and winter. Everything is quite detailed. In fact, the involvement of North Korea in the war. Also, Russia's relations with some other countries, which, unfortunately, are investing in prolonging the war. Also, the foreign policy direction: our relations with partners and possible steps that can help us defend ourselves and achieve results despite everything. I am grateful to intelligence and all the specialists involved for the complete picture. In response, I gave specific tasks to the Defence Forces, the Security Forces, the government, and our diplomats.

No matter who helps Russia, we will react as harshly as necessary to protect Ukraine. We will also work with our partners to ensure that Russia's intentions do not work. And it is possible. This is exactly what will happen," the President stressed.