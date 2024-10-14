Level of trust in Zelenskyy has dropped to 59%, 37% do not trust him - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

After Russia's full-scale invasion, the level of trust in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rose to 90%. By September 2024, it had fallen to 59%.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by the data of the KIIS survey.

Thus, by the end of December 2023, the level of confidence fell to 77%, by February 2024 - to 64%, and by May 2024 - to 59%.

"At the same time, between May and September 2024, the indicators remained virtually unchanged, and currently 59% of Ukrainians trust V. Zelenskyy, while 37% do not," the study says.

It is noted that the balance of trust and distrust is positive in all regions of Ukraine.

"The East is somewhat different from the rest, with 51% trusting and 45% distrusting. In other regions, there is a slightly higher level of trust - 58-62% against 35-38% who do not trust.

It is worth noting that those who believe that the West wants a just peace for Ukraine trust the President more - 69% of them do, compared to 29% who do not. Among those who think otherwise and those who could not answer this question, 50% and 47% respectively trust the President. The number of those who do not trust him is 48% and 42%," the sociologists said.

