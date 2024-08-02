57% of Ukrainians believe the war will last for long time - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

More than half of Ukrainian citizens believe that the war will last for a long time.

This is evidenced by the KIIS poll, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, 14% of respondents believe that the war will end in 6-12 months, 18% - in 1-2 years, and 17% believe that the war will last for another 2-5 years.

At the same time, 8% believe that the fighting will last for more than 5 years.

More than a third of respondents could not answer this question.





KIIS sociologists interviewed 2,508 respondents from 8 to 25 May 2024. The margin of error for the national sample does not exceed 2.2%.

