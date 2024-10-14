ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7998 visitors online
News Video War
15 163 11

Soldiers of 24th SMB eliminate group of Russian assaultmen in Chasiv Yar. VIDEO 18+

In Chasiv Yar, another group of Russian assaultmen decided to cross the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal. The occupiers engaged in combat with units of the 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after King Danylo.

The Russians "did not succeed" in contacting our soldiers, as they began to be shot down by FPV drones of the pilots of the 24th Brigade's rifle battalion, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Fighters of 72nd SMB destroyed cellar where Russian invaders were hiding. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9248) liquidation (2453) 24th separate mechanized brigade (82) Chasiv Yar (222)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 