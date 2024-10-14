Soldiers of 24th SMB eliminate group of Russian assaultmen in Chasiv Yar. VIDEO 18+
In Chasiv Yar, another group of Russian assaultmen decided to cross the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal. The occupiers engaged in combat with units of the 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after King Danylo.
The Russians "did not succeed" in contacting our soldiers, as they began to be shot down by FPV drones of the pilots of the 24th Brigade's rifle battalion, Censor.NET reports.
