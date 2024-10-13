Fighters of 72nd SMB destroyed cellar where Russian invaders were hiding. VIDEO
A drone operator of the 72nd Separate Mechanised Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians attacked a cellar where Russian invaders were hiding.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of our fighters was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel.
"The strike hit the target, and a powerful explosion shattered the shelter, leaving no trace of the basement and its uninvited guests," the publication added.
