Fighters of 72nd SMB destroyed cellar where Russian invaders were hiding. VIDEO

A drone operator of the 72nd Separate Mechanised Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians attacked a cellar where Russian invaders were hiding.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of our fighters was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel.

"The strike hit the target, and a powerful explosion shattered the shelter, leaving no trace of the basement and its uninvited guests," the publication added.

Author: 

liquidation (2453) 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade (71)
