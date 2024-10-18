ENG
Car with Russian officer explodes in occupied Luhansk. VIDEO

A car exploded in the street in occupied Luhansk.

According to Censor.NET, the network reports that the explosion killed Major Dmytro Pervukha, chief of staff for troop service and security of the military unit 53847 of the 273rd Intelligence Centre. Some sources claim that the commander of the 2nd army corps of the so-called "LPR" people's militia, Esedulla Abachev, was in the car.

