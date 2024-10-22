"Donbass Realities" crew comes under fire in Donetsk region. VIDEO

The "Donbass Realities" film crew came under fire while filming the military in Donetsk region in the Bakhmut direction.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the "Donbass Realities" Telegram channel.

The first shell fell near the war correspondent Roman Pahulych and the soldiers he was talking to.

As a result, Roman Pahulych sustained a concussion, and two soldiers were lightly injured. The debris did not hit the cameraman Pavel Kholodov. All the injured were taken to a stabilisation centre where they received first aid.

At present, the lives of the wounded soldiers and members of the film crew are not in danger.

