Occupier filmed successful kamikaze drone attack on his accomplice: "Go away!!! F#ck! Bitch!". VIDEO

A video was published online in which the occupier filmed a successful attack by a Ukrainian kamikaze drone on his accomplice.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that there were at least three Russians. One of them tried to shoot down the drone with small arms in vain.

Warning: Strong language!

Watch more: Occupier pretending to be dead flies several meters into weeds after Ukrainian drone attack. VIDEO

Russian Army (9346) elimination (5284) Donetska region (3924)
