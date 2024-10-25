FPV drones of Kalinoŭski’s regiment destroy armored vehicles and occupiers in Kharkiv direction. VIDEO
We are pleased to present the results of the work of FPV drone operators of the Kastuś Kalinoŭski Regiment in the Kharkiv direction.
Russian occupiers' equipment and armoured vehicles, mortars and artillery, military bases, personnel and their locations were destroyed.
