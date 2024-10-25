ENG
3 271 8

FPV drones of Kalinoŭski’s regiment destroy armored vehicles and occupiers in Kharkiv direction. VIDEO

We are pleased to present the results of the work of FPV drone operators of the Kastuś Kalinoŭski Regiment in the Kharkiv direction.

Watch on Censor.NET.

Russian occupiers' equipment and armoured vehicles, mortars and artillery, military bases, personnel and their locations were destroyed.

Watch more: Soldiers of Belarusian Kalinoŭski Regiment showed footage of battles near village of Lyptsi in Kharkiv region: "Struggle continues". VIDEO

Author: 

Kharkivshchyna (1976) drones (2491) Regiment named after Kastus Kalinowski (14)
