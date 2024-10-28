ENG
Tavriia paratroopers repel massive attack of occupiers in Kurakhove direction and destroy 12 armored vehicles. VIDEO

The Russians are trying to break through the defense of the 79th Separate Tavrian Air Assault Brigade. This time, 13 armored vehicles with infantry, 4 tanks, a Terminator tank support vehicle and 4 motorcycles were sent to assault our positions.

"But instead of an assault, the occupiers got into a real deadly merry-go-round. Artillery, attack drones, anti-tank missile systems, mines - our paratroopers began to "eliminate" the Russians like in a shooting range," the fighters said.

According to Censor.NET, as a result, the soldiers destroyed 9 armoured vehicles, 2 tanks, a Terminator Tank Support Fighting Vehicle and 4 motorcycles. Two more armoured vehicles were damaged. 25 occupiers were killed and 23 more were wounded.

assaul (195) elimination (5837) 79th Separate Airmobile Brigade (109)
