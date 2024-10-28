Tavriia paratroopers repel massive attack of occupiers in Kurakhove direction and destroy 12 armored vehicles. VIDEO
The Russians are trying to break through the defense of the 79th Separate Tavrian Air Assault Brigade. This time, 13 armored vehicles with infantry, 4 tanks, a Terminator tank support vehicle and 4 motorcycles were sent to assault our positions.
"But instead of an assault, the occupiers got into a real deadly merry-go-round. Artillery, attack drones, anti-tank missile systems, mines - our paratroopers began to "eliminate" the Russians like in a shooting range," the fighters said.
According to Censor.NET, as a result, the soldiers destroyed 9 armoured vehicles, 2 tanks, a Terminator Tank Support Fighting Vehicle and 4 motorcycles. Two more armoured vehicles were damaged. 25 occupiers were killed and 23 more were wounded.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password