Border guards destroy occupiers’ machine gun position and Hyacinth-B howitzer in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

A reconnaissance and strike UAV group of the Gart Border Guard Brigade worked fruitfully in the Kharkiv region over the past day: an enemy dugout was destroyed, an occupier's CCTV camera, a machine gun position with a DSK and a Hyacinth-B howitzer were destroyed.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the State Border Guard Service's Telegram channel.