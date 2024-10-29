Australian volunteer defends position near Levadne in Zaporizhzhia with his Ukrainian counterparts. VIDEO of battle
A video with fragments of the battle with the occupiers near the village of Levadne in Zaporizhzhia region was published online.
According to Censor.NET, the fighting was filmed by an Australian volunteer who is defending Ukrainian land alongside Ukrainian soldiers.
"An Australian volunteer, who is defending our country from Russian invaders side by side with his Ukrainian counterparts, is filming the repulsion of an enemy assault in the Levadne area of Zaporizhzhia region," the commentary to the video reads.
