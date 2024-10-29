Border guards destroy occupiers’ anti-tank missile system in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

In the Kupiansk direction, border guards destroyed an anti-tank missile system, a "Groza" electronic warfare station, an enemy pilot antenna, and an occupier's hideout with kamikaze drones, and killed three Russian infantrymen.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the State Border Guard Service's Telegram channel.

