Finnish President Stubb meets with Xi Jinping: He wants to talk about Russian aggression

During his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Finnish President Alexander Stubb decided to address the topic of "Russian aggression."

"We are now in a situation where Russian aggression has violated international law," Stubb said in a brief speech before he and Xi Jinping began face-to-face talks in Beijing.

"I look forward to discussing peaceful solutions along the way," he added.

During the conversation, Xi Jinping confirmed that China is ready to work with the relevant parties to promote a peaceful settlement of the "crisis" (as China calls the war in Ukraine unleashed by Russia - Ed.), state-run China Central Television later reported.

Earlier, Xi Jinping said that China and the countries of the "Friends of Peace" group insist on preventing the escalation of the "Ukrainian crisis." Stubb, in turn, assured that Ukraine's invitation to NATO is inevitable.