China and countries of "Friends of Peace" group insist on preventing escalation of "Ukrainian crisis" - Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping said that it is important to prevent the escalation and spread of Russia's war against Ukraine, and all parties should refrain from "escalating fire."

He said this during a speech at the BRICS summit in Russia, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"In connection with the ongoing crisis in Ukraine (as the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine is called in China - ed.), China and Brazil, along with other southern countries, have created a group of "Friends of Peace" on the Ukrainian crisis to unite more supporters of peace.

We must insist on preventing the spread of fire from the battlefield, preventing the escalation of the war, and ensuring that all sides refrain from escalating fire to de-escalate the situation as soon as possible," Xi Jinping said.

The Chinese leader also noted that the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is deteriorating as the war in Lebanon continues.

"We must seek an early ceasefire, an end to the killing, and make unremitting efforts to achieve a comprehensive and lasting settlement of the Palestinian issue," Xi Jinping added.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China and Brazil would create a "Friends of Peace" platform to resolve the "Ukrainian crisis".

