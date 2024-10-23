Invitation of Ukraine to NATO is inevitable, - President of Finland Stubb
President of Finland Alexander Stubb is convinced that Ukraine will eventually become a NATO member, its invitation is inevitable.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to DW.
"Eventually, Ukraine will become a NATO member - we don't know exactly when, but this invitation is inevitable," Stubb said.
He also noted that when it comes to supporting Ukraine, Finland hears what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is asking for.
"His message is that he needs weapons, and he does not need restrictions on the use of these weapons. Finland has not imposed any restrictions on the weapons that Ukraine can receive from Finland," the Finnish president emphasized.
