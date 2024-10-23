Finland has erected part of fence on eastern border with Russia. PHOTO

In the Finnish town of Vaalimaa, part of the fence on the eastern border with Russia has already been partially completed. The fence is taller and denser than the test fence.

This is reported by Yle, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that a total of 12 km of fencing is planned to be installed south and north of the Vaalimaa border crossing. The Finnish Border Guard does not disclose the exact location of the beginning and end of the fence.

Construction work on this site is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025.

In addition, work is underway in southeastern Finland in the Nuijamaa and Vainikkala districts of Lappeenranta. It is planned to install 17 km of fence there by spring 2026.

The Finnish Border Guard plans to build 200 km of fencing on the eastern border with Russia by the end of 2026. The test sections of the fence in Imatra and Salli were built last year.

The fence on the eastern border will be half a metre higher than previously planned, and the mesh will be denser. The height of the fence will be 3.5 metres, the publication added.

