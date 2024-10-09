"Dragon’s teeth": Lithuania strengthened border protection with Russian Federation. PHOTO

The Lithuanian military has blocked the bridge over the Neman River on the border with Russia. All bridges in this area are to be mined.

This was announced by the Minister of Defence Laurinas Kasciunas, Censor.NET reports.

"Another bridge across the Neman to the Kaliningrad region has been closed. "The 'dragon's teeth' will be supplemented with welded metal beams. The Lithuanian army is currently testing them to see how they hold back heavy equipment," he said.

According to Kasciunas, some bridges will be reinforced, while others will be mined.

"Physical fortifications (hedgehogs, dragon's teeth) are only auxiliary, they will be covered by fire," he added.

