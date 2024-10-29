ENG
Defense forces destroy three observation points of Russian soldiers in Zaporizhzhia. VIDEO

Border guards destroyed three enemy observation points in the Zaporizhzhia direction with kamikaze drones. The occupiers' losses are being investigated.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the State Border Guard Service's Telegram channel.

