Explosion occurred in Odesa: Air defense works on reconnaissance UAV

An explosion has been heard in Odesa and an air raid warning has been gone off.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Suspilne correspondents reported an explosion that occurred before the air raid.

The Air Force reported that the air defense forces were working on a reconnaissance UAV.

