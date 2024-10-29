Explosion occurred in Odesa: Air defense works on reconnaissance UAV
An explosion has been heard in Odesa and an air raid warning has been gone off.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Suspilne correspondents reported an explosion that occurred before the air raid.
The Air Force reported that the air defense forces were working on a reconnaissance UAV.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password