In Odesa, doctor, together with officials of MSEC, earned money on establishing fictitious disability for servicemen: more than $80 thousand in cash was seized. PHOTOS

SBI officers exposed an organised group of doctors who helped healthy men of conscription age obtain medical documents that allowed the MSEC to declare them unfit for service. Law enforcement officers detained the doctor who organised the criminal scheme.

Earnings scheme

As noted, in the spring of 2024, a doctor at the Odesa Regional Clinical Hospital began providing "paid services" to men who tried to avoid mobilisation.

He involved 12 doctors from different institutions of the city, officials of the Odesa Regional Centre for Medical and Social Expertise and their relatives who acted as intermediaries in his illegal scheme.

"The doctors made up diagnoses for healthy men and produced the necessary medical documentation to confirm the 'medical history', even taking MRI scans. Later, the persons liable for military service, with a package of ready-made documents, went to the MSEC, where they were met by "trained" members of the commission to register a disability group," law enforcement officers said.

The cost of the services ranged from USD 6 to 12 thousand, depending on the complexity of the diagnosis and the required disability group.

We have already identified 42 persons liable for military service who have benefited from this scheme. Others - in the process of being established.

Conducting searches and serving suspicion notices to the offenders

SBI officers conducted 28 searches at the suspects' places of work and residence. Medical records, over USD 80 thousand in cash and three premium cars were seized.







"In addition, during a search of the Center for Medical and Social Expertise, two servicemen wanted for AWOL from the military unit and five 'clients' of military age who were wanted for evading military service and trying to register a fictitious disability were found and detained," the press service said.

The doctor-organizer of the criminal scheme was detained and served a notice of suspicion of obtaining an unlawful benefit by an official (Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The issue of serving a notice of suspicion to other participants of the scheme is being resolved.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment up to ten years of imprisonment.

