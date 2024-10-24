Director of Health Department Zavrotskyi dismissed in Khmelnytskyi region due to abuses of MSEC

Director of the Health Department of Khmelnytskyi RMA Oleksandr Zavrotskyi was fired because of abuses in the MSEC system.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Khmelnytskyi RMA, Serhii Tiurin, posted this on Facebook.

"Yesterday, I fired the director of the RMA's Health Department, Oleksandr Zavrotskyi. According to the decision of the NSDC and the conclusions of the Ministry of Health, all MSECs will be liquidated in Ukraine. Personnel decisions have been made at the central level," Tiurin noted.

According to him, medical and social expertise should be conducted transparently and fairly, be person-centered, and "there should be no room for abuse."

"It is obvious that coordination on these issues was not carried out at the proper level. Therefore, appropriate personnel decisions have been made," the head of the region added.

Corruption in the MSEC

On 5 October, the State Bureau of Investigation reported that the head of the MSEC in the Khmelnytskyi region, Krupa, was found to have $6 million in cash during searches. Suspilne noted that it was Tetiana Krupa, who is a member of the "Servant of the People" party in the Khmelnytskyi Regional Council. Tetiana Krupa has been working as the Chief Doctor of the Regional Forensic Medical Examination Commission since 2008.

It was also reported that the head of the Khmelnytskyi regional centre of the MSEC was detained and notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment.

Currently, the SBI is studying the lists found in the office of the head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC Krupa. They contain names and fictitious diagnoses.

Read more: Liashko does not plan to resign over MSEC scandal

On Monday, 7 October, the Pechersk District Court imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention on the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEC, Tetiana Krupa.

On 10 October, Oleksandr Krupa, the son of Tetiana Krupa, resigned at his own request from the post of head of the Pension Fund in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has announced that it will conduct a second full check of the declaration of Tetiana Krupa, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Centre for Medical and Social Expertise.

On 16 October, the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, Yurii Butusov, published information that 49 prosecutors of the Khmelnytskyi region, headed by the regional prosecutor Oliinik, had received disability by "covering up" the corruption scheme of the servant of the people Krupa in the MSEC and the Pension Fund. In particular, the journalist provided a list of the names of all prosecutors and described the criminal scheme used.

Censor.NET featured a story about the head of the Cherkasy Regional Prosecutor's Office , Shevtsova, who, at the age of 42, receives a pension of 785,000.

A list of 30 heads of regional prosecutor's offices who receive the highest pensions has also been published.

On 22 October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC's decision to prepare draft laws on the liquidation of the MSEC.