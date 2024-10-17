Head of Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor’s Office Oliinyk resigns voluntarily - Prosecutor General’s Office

By order of Prosecutor General Oleksii Oliinyk, the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor's Office was dismissed from the administrative post of his own accord.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"An internal investigation into the fact that prosecutors of the Khmelnytsky Regional Prosecutor's Office received disability groups is ongoing. The official investigation covers the verification of not only information related to the above-mentioned regional prosecutor's office but also other prosecutor's offices," the Prosecutor General's Office added.

On October 16, Yurii Butusov, Editor-in-Chief of Censor.NET, published information that 49 prosecutors of Khmelnytskyi region, headed by regional prosecutor Oleinik, had received disability by "covering up"the corruption scheme of Krupa, a servant of the people, in the MSEC and the Pension Fund. In particular, the journalist provided a list of the names of all prosecutors and described the criminal scheme used.