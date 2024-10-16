Internal investigation to be conducted into disability of 50 prosecutors in Khmelnytskyi region - Prosecutor General’s Office

The Office of the Prosecutor General will conduct an internal investigation into the disability of 50 prosecutors of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor's Office.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

"In connection with the dissemination of information about the receipt of disability groups by 50 prosecutors of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor's Office, the Prosecutor General signed an order to conduct an internal investigation," the PGO said in a statement.

It is noted that the official investigation will cover the verification of not only information related to the above-mentioned regional prosecutor's office, but also other prosecutor's offices.

"The commission for the official investigation has already begun collecting information and documents to clarify these circumstances," the Prosecutor General's Office added.

What preceded this?

On October 16, Yurii Butusov, Editor-in-Chief of Censor.NET, published information that 49 prosecutors of Khmelnytskyi region, headed by regional prosecutor Oliinyk, had received disability by "covering up"the corruption scheme of Krupa, a servant of the people, in the MSEC and the Pension Fund. In particular, the journalist provided a list of the names of all prosecutors and described the criminal scheme used.