Another $590 thousand was found in Khmelnytskyi MSEC head Krupa, held in Polish bank - media

The investigation found another $590,000 on the accounts of the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Centre for Medical and Social Expertise, Tetiana Krupa, in a Polish bank.

This is reported by Glavkom with reference to the court register, Censor.NET reports.

The text of the Pechersk District Court's ruling on Krupa's arrest refers to the substantial savings of the official's family, which were kept in foreign banks and were not reflected in the electronic declaration for 2023.

This is $590 thousand (or UAH 21.5 million at the NBU exchange rate at the time of the transaction) that Tatiana Krupa transferred to the account of the Polish bank Pekao (Bank Polska Kasa Opieki).

Earlier, SBI investigators found a receipt for a financial transaction dated 26 October 2022 during a search of the apartment of the head of the MSEC in early October 2024.

Read more: SBI officer Hovorushchak and his family purchased real estate and cars worth UAH 35 million over several years - "Slidstvo.Info". VIDEO&PHOTOS

It is also noted that the official's husband, Volodymyr Krupa, kept funds in Polish banks. In total, he accrued 11.3 thousand euros and $1.2 million. He also failed to include the listed funds in his wife's declaration.

According to the investigation, Krupa, the head of the MSEC, must explain the origin of about 137 million UAH ($3.17 million, 135.2 thousand euros and 1.19 million UAH) that were found in her possession and not reflected in her declaration.

At the same time, no answer has been provided as to who owns the funds seized from the workplace of the head of the MSEC, which are $93,000 and 2,000 euros.

Also, a receipt dated 4 September, signed by one of the developers of Khmelnytskyi, was found at the suspect's place of residence.

It refers to the sale of a property worth $430,000. There are no other details about the origin of the receipt.

Read more: Ministry of Defense updates composition of Public Anti-Corruption Council

What preceded it?

On 5 October, the State Bureau of Investigation reported that the head of the State Medical Expertise Commission in the Khmelnytskyi region, Krupa, was found to have $6 million in cash during searches. Suspilne noted that it was Tatiana Krupa, who is a member of the Servant of the People party in the Khmelnytskyi Regional Council. Tetiana Krupa has been working as the chief doctor of the regional forensic medical examination commission since 2008.

It was also reported that the head of the Khmelnytskyi regional centre of the MSEC was detained and notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment.

Currently, the SBI is studying the lists found in the office of the head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC Krupa. They contain names and fictitious diagnoses.

On Monday, 7 October, the Pechersk District Court imposed a pre-trial rest raint in the form of detention on the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Medical Examiner's Office, Tetiana Krupa.

On 10 October, Oleksandr Krupa, the son of Tetiana Krupa, resigned at his own request from the post of head of the Pension Fund in the Khmelnytskyi region.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has announced that it will conduct a second full check of the declaration of Tetiana Krupa, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Centre for Medical and Social Expertise.