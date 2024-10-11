SBI officer Hovorushchak and his family purchased real estate and cars worth UAH 35 million over several years - "Slidstvo.Info". VIDEO&PHOTOS

Oleksandr Hovorushchak, who heads the department that investigates crimes committed by law enforcement officers and judges at the State Bureau of Investigation, and his family have purchased houses, apartments and cars worth UAH 35 million. The official and his relatives started acquiring expensive property when he joined the SBI.

For example, in 2023, the wife of a SBI official, Kateryna Hovorushchak, became the owner of a land plot and a new house in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, a suburb of Kyiv. In addition, she, like her husband Oleksandr Hovorushchak, works at the SBI - recruiting staff and organising training.



Kateryna and Oleksandr Hovorushchaks

It is reported that according to the official's declaration, the 165 sq m house was purchased for UAH 1.45 million and the land plot for UAH 3 million.

Neighbours said that the SBI couple moved into the house about a month ago. The journalists also saw a white HONDA CR-V drive out of the yard - the same car Kateryna Hovorushchak owns, according to the official's declaration.

The Hovorushchaks' house in the Kyiv suburbs

An online advert shows that an almost identical renovated house next to the official's apartment costs $350,000, or UAH 14.5 million.

The developer who sold the land under the house to Hovorushchak's family later said that the land under the house alone, as owned by the official, was worth UAH 6 million. It should be noted that in Hovorushchak's declaration, the value of the land plot is half that - UAH 3 million.

From the conversation with the developer, it is also known that the official's family bought the house without renovation. So, the journalists calculated the cost of repairs.

"So, the house from the advert, if you deduct the cost of repairs, could cost $210,000. Or about 8.5 million hryvnias. Together with the land, the market value of the house without repairs could have been 14.5 million hryvnias, which is three times less than the official declared (almost 4.5 million hryvnias)," the investigation says.

In addition, investigators claim that the SBI family has a rather close relationship with Kateryna Hovorushchak's parents. For several years, the official has been declaring cash gifts (UAH 200,000 annually) from her father, Kostiantyn Vialyi. She also uses her mother Liudmyla Viiala's parking space.

Thus, in February 2024, Liudmyla and Kostiantyn Vialyis became the owners of a house and a land plot also in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, not far from their daughter and her husband. An extract from the State Register of Property Rights shows that the house of almost 155 square metres together with the land plot cost the couple UAH 7 million.

Since 2020, Kateryna Hovorushchak's parents have bought two parking spaces in new buildings, two two-bedroom apartments of 69 sq m each, also in new buildings, and non-residential premises. It is estimated that this property could be worth UAH 8.5 million in total.

In addition, in 2022, Konstantin Vialyi became the owner of two cars: A 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser and a 2011 Mercedes-Benz ML350. The first car can now cost about UAH 2.5 million, and the second - almost UAH 1 million. In 2024, Kostiantyn's wife and the official's mother became the owner of a brand new Suzuki Jimny 2024. According to the official website, it costs from UAH 937 thousand.

It is worth noting that Oleksandr Hovorushchak's father-in-law and mother-in-law have made all these expensive purchases, with a total value of about UAH 20 million, since 2020, when their son-in-law was appointed to the SBI. When asked by the journalist where Kostiantyn Vialyi got the money for such purchases, he replied that he worked and paid taxes.

Thus, in total, the Hovorushchaks and the Vialyis purchased real estate and cars worth UAH 35 million between 2020 and 2024. Oleksandr Hovorushchak himself stated that everything was indicated in his declaration as to the origin of the money.