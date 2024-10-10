Khmelnytskyi City Council deputy Baranska, who was seized of over $1.5 million, is arrested: bail is set at UAH 50 million

The Pecherskyi District Court has imposed a pre-trial restraint on Svitlana Baranska, a deputy of the Khmelnytskyi City Council, who was found to have more than one and a half million undeclared dollars and real estate.

Thus, the deputy was arrested for 60 days with the possibility of bail of almost 50 million hryvnias.

If the bail is not paid, Svitlana Baranska will be detained until December 6, 2024.

During the hearing, the prosecution asked the court to impose a preventive measure on Svitlana Baranska in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 100 million.

However, the defense claimed that the pre-trial investigation body did not provide evidence that the money found belonged to Svitlana Baranska: "We already have a witness who will confirm that the money in the boxes was given to Baranska to keep in a rented bank box while the witness was traveling abroad."

According to Svitlana Baranska's lawyer, she is taking care of her sick mother, her mother-in-law, and her minor daughter.

She was subsequently served a notice of suspicion.

