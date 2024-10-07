NACP to re-examine declaration of Khmelnytskyi MSEC head Krupa, who is suspected of illegal enrichment

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) will conduct a second full inspection of the declaration of the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Center for Medical and Social Expertise, Tetiana Krupa.

"The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption is launching a second full verification of the declaration of the head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Center for Medical and Social Expertise, Tetiana Krupa, whose employees of the State Bureau of Investigation reportedly found almost $6 million in cash alone during searches," the statement said.

The NACP said that the aforementioned amount of cash was not indicated in the declarations.

"Such newly discovered circumstances are the grounds for re-verification of the declaration, despite the fact that the NACP has already conducted a full verification of the declaration for 2023, established signs of inaccurate information and sent a reasoned conclusion to the National Police of Ukraine for appropriate response," the Agency said.

The results of the re-examination of the declaration of Khmelnytskyi MSEC head Krupa will be published on the NACP website.

Arrest of Krupa, head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC

As a reminder, on October 5, the State Bureau of Investigation reported that the head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC, Krupa, was found to have $6 million in cash during searches. Suspilne noted that it was Tetiana Krupa, who is a member of the Servant of the People party in the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEC. Tetiana Krupa has been the chief doctor of the regional MSEC since 2008.

It was also reported that the head of the Khmelnytskyi regional center of the MSEC was detained and notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment.

Currently, the SBI is studying the lists found in the office of Krupa, the head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC. They contain names and fictitious diagnoses.

On Monday, October 7, the Pecherskyi District Court imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention on the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEC, Tetiana Krupa.

