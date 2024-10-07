Head of Khmelnytskyi regional MSEC Krupa will be expelled from regional council - Servant of People

The Servant of the People party has launched an imperative mandate procedure against Tetiana Krupa, the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Center for Medical and Social Expertise, who is suspected of illegal enrichment. She will be expelled from the regional council.

This was reported in the Telegram channel of the Servant of the People party.

The party noted that "Tetiana Krupa is not and has not been a member of the Servant of the People party, and during the meeting of the political party she was expelled from the Servant of the People faction in the Khmelnytskyi Regional Council."

The Servant of the People party added that all those involved in corruption schemes must face justice.

"The Servant of the People party has always stood and will continue to stand on the position of intolerance to any manifestations of corruption. And in cases of unacceptable actions - from a legal and ethical point of view - we immediately make appropriate decisions, regardless of names or positions. All those involved in corruption schemes must be held accountable to the law," the statement said.

It should be noted that the mandatory mandate is a special mechanism for recalling MPs who have not justified the trust of voters.

Arrest of Krupa, head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC

On October 5, the State Bureau of Investigation reported that the head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC, Krupa, was found to have $6 million in cash during searches. Suspilne noted that it was Tetiana Krupa, who is a member of the Servant of the People party in the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEC. Tetiana Krupa has been the chief doctor of the regional MSEC since 2008.

It was also reported that the head of the Khmelnytskyi regional center of the MSEC was detained and notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment.

Currently, the SBI is studying the lists found in the office of Krupa, the head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC. They contain names and fictitious diagnoses.

On Monday, October 7, the Pecherskyi District Court imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention on the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEC, Tetiana Krupa.

