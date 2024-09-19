HACC puts "servant of people" Odarchenko, who fled abroad, on international wanted list

The High Anti-Corruption Court has put "Servant of the People" MP Andrii Odarchenko on the national and international wanted list. The day before, it was reported that he had fled abroad.

It is noted that HACC judge Viktor Nohachevskyi granted the motion of the SAPO prosecutor and put MP from the "Servant of the People" Andrii Odarchenko on the international wanted list.

According to NABU, the MP Mercedes in place, but the driver lives in the apartment. The driver explained that Odarchenko has not been at home since Tuesday, he does not know where he is, and the MP has not been in touch.

According to border guards, Odarchenko did not officially cross the border.

"The SAPO prosecutor added that the MP had boasted to the former head of the Recovery Agency Nayem on NABU recordings that he ‘solves all issues at customs, at all levels’. The prosecutor assumes that he used these connections to leave," the statement said.

The defence considers the request for an international search to be premature. They say that the prosecutor did not include operational information that Odarchenko was really abroad. The defence adds that Odarchenko's family lives in Zakarpattia, so detectives should have checked whether he is there.

The case of "servant of the people" Odarchenko

As reported, the MP is suspected of attempting to bribe the former head of the State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure, Mustafa Nayem.

Earlier, anti-corruption authorities served MPs Andrii Odarchenko and Serhii Labaziuk with suspicions of attempting to bribe Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction Oleksandr Kubrakov and Nayem.

Later it became known that Odarchenko had fled Ukraine.

