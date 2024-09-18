"Servant of People" Odarchenko, who was exposed for corruption, fled abroad - AntAC

"Servant of the People" MP Andrii Odarchenko fled abroad.

This was announced by the head of the AntAC Vitalii Shabunin, Censor.NET reports.

"How many weeks have passed since Zelenskyy, outraged by the law enforcement agencies, gathered law enforcement officers on the topic of the escape of top officials? During the meeting in the case of Andrii Odarchenko's "Servant", the SAPO prosecutor said that the deputy had left the territory of Ukraine," the statement said.

Shabunin noted that Odarchenko was not present at the parliamentary meeting today.

"Earlier, he was released on bail of UAH 15 million and handed his foreign passports. The SAPO prosecutor suggested that the MP fled through Zakarpattia. It was there that Odarchenko went in the first days of the full-scale invasion," added the AntAC head.

Earlier, anti-corruption authorities served MPs Andrii Odarchenko and Serhii Labaziuk with suspicions of attempting to bribe Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction, and Mustafa Nayem, head of the State Agency for Reconstruction and Infrastructure Development.

