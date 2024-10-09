Khmelnytskyi City Council deputy is exposed on illegal enrichment of $1.5 million - SBI. VIDEO&PHOTOS

A deputy of the Khmelnytskyi City Council was found to have more than a million and a half dollars in undeclared assets and real estate.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SBI press service.

As noted, the woman did not indicate any cash in her declaration.

At the same time, law enforcement officers seized over USD 1.5 million in various currencies during searches of individual bank accounts opened in her name and at her place of work.

Investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation are investigating criminal proceedings regarding fraud at Khmelnytskyi Customs during the execution of contracts by a private company, whose director is now a member of parliament.

The suspect is currently detained on suspicion of illicit enrichment (Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The article provides for imprisonment for up to 10 years with confiscation of all property.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

