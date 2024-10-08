Kostin signs application for dismissal of his ex-deputy Verbytskyi, who is suspected of illegal enrichment

Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin has signed a letter of resignation for his former deputy, Dmytro Verbytskyi. The Prosecutor General's Office has already completed an internal investigation into the former official, who is involved in a case of possible illegal enrichment.

Censor.NET reports that the Prosecutor General said this in an interview with the Karpiak on Suspilne project.

"As for the internal investigation, it has been completed. And all the materials were sent to the NABU, in accordance with the detective's request," Kostin said.

Verbytskyi case

Former Deputy Prosecutor General Dmytro Verbytskyi, who is being investigated for possible illegal enrichment, is involved in two SAPO proceedings.

As a reminder, in May, journalists published an investigation that revealed that Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Dmytro Verbytskyi lives in a house in the elite Konyk cottage community in Kyiv, which his nephew purchased under a power of attorney from an Odesa businessman for more than UAH 2 million, which is 6 times lower than the market price.

In June, the media also reported that Dmytro Verbytskyi's girlfriend, Khrystyna Ilnytska, became the owner of luxury property worth at least UAH 52 million in 2024, without having sufficient official income of her own.

On July 1, Dmytro Verbytskyi was fired from his post as Deputy Prosecutor General. Verbytskyi stated that he had written his resignation letter in order to avoid negative influence on the work of the prosecutor's office.

In July, the NACP reported that during the lifestyle monitoring it had found signs of a corruption criminal offense in the actions of former Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Dmytro Verbytskyi, indicating his illicit enrichment of almost UAH 29 million.

On July 4, 2024, it was reported that Dmytro Verbytskyi continues to hold the position of prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office.