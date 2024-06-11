Deputy Prosecutor General Verbytskyi’s girlfriend bought mansion for UAH 48 million and Porsche for UAH 4 million - media. PHOTO

In 2024, the girlfriend of Deputy Prosecutor General Dmytro Verbytskyi, Khrystyna Ilnytska, became the owner of luxury property worth at least UAH 52 million, without having sufficient official income of her own.

This is stated in the investigation of "Schemes", Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that she bought a house in the elite cottage community Konik in Kyiv with an area of 240 square metres with a market value of $1.2 million (UAH 48 million) and a Porsche Macan T 2023 worth $100,000 (about UAH 4 million).

At the same time, judging by her posts on social media, she also became the owner of a beauty salon in the capital. At the same time, her total income reported to the state over the past decade was just over UAH 360,000.

Verbytskyi is officially divorced. The fact that he is in a relationship with Ilnytska is evidenced by her posts on social media and surveillance cameras that record their joint movements in the new Porsche. Moreover, neither the deputy nor the girl denied this information.







Read more: Prosecutor General Kostin confirmed Russia’s use of North Korean missiles for shelling Ukraine

The journalists found out that Ilnytska paid 24 times less than the market value for the house under the contract. According to real estate expert Yevgeny Polunov, "usually the parties try to avoid such real prices in sale and purchase agreements in order to reduce the tax burden."

In a comment to Schemes, Deputy Prosecutor General Dmytro Verbytskyi stated that his relationship with Khrystyna Ilnytska was not of a family nature, which would have required her property to be reflected in his declaration, and said that he had not assisted her in buying property.

Ilnytska herself did not deny that she was in a relationship with him, adding that "at this stage" it was not a family relationship. She explained her property, bought in 2024 for a total of more than UAH 50 million, in particular by the fact that she once had a "yacht business" with her unnamed ex-boyfriend, from whom she allegedly inherited many assets by will.

"The Schemes managed to identify this businessman. In a commentary to journalists, his widow said that before his death, he had cancelled his will to Ilnytska and it did not come into force. This is confirmed by the records in the registers.

As previously reported, Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Dmytro Verbytskyi lives in a house in the elite cottage community Konik in Kyiv, which his nephew purchased under a power of attorney from an Odesa businessman for over UAH 2 million, which is 6 times lower than the market price.

Read more: Attack on 128th SMIB in Zaporizhzhia: Prosecutor General’s Office denies information about collapse of case in court