By refusing to arrest Putin, Mongolia has deliberately put in jeopardy its international subjectivity, - Kostin

Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin commented on Mongolia's refusal to comply with the ICC warrant for the arrest of dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to Censor.NET, Kostin's statement was published on the website of the Prosecutor General's Office.

"Today, Putin humiliated Mongolia, cynically using it as a bargaining chip in his geopolitical game.

I would like to remind the authorities of this country that the ability to comply with its obligations under international law is one of the main criteria for a state to belong to the civilised world. A world that values human life and freedom," said the Prosecutor General.

Kostin noted that providing security guarantees to a criminal undermines the very essence of the global legal system and seriously violates the values of democratic countries.

"By refusing to arrest Putin, Mongolia has deliberately jeopardised its international standing.

Ukraine knows well the price of independence. The norms of international law were created precisely to ensure that nations around the world do not pay for their freedom with blood, as Ukrainians are paying for it now," he stressed.

According to Kostin, Ukraine will continue to actively cooperate with international partners to ensure that war criminals are punished and justice is restored for all those affected by Russian aggression.

What was the background?

Mongolia recognises the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which issued an arrest warrant for Putin. Earlier, the ICC noted that Mongolia is a country that has ratified the Rome Statute. According to it, it is obliged to arrest Russian dictator Putin under a warrant issued by the court in The Hague.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine also called on Mongolia to arrest the Russian dictator. The ministry reminded that Putin is a war criminal.

In turn, Bloomberg reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was assured before his planned visit to Mongolia that he would not be arrested for war crimes under an International Criminal Court warrant. This will be his first visit to a country that has ratified the Rome Statute.