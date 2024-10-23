Liashko does not plan to resign over MSEC scandal

The head of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, Viktor Liashko, does not plan to resign because of the corruption scandal in the Medical Expert Commission.

Liashko said this today at a briefing, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

When asked whether he feels politically responsible for the scandals in the medical and social commissions, Liashko said that "he is not in the MSEC vertical," he does not appoint or dismiss the heads of the commissions, and the Ministry of Health is the regulator. However, according to Liashko, he appoints the head of the Central Medical and Social Expert Commission, which has other functions. Its head, according to Liashko, was fired.

At the same time, Liashko noted that "it is easier to write a letter of resignation than to reform the MSEC," and therefore he is not going to resign.

As Censor.NET reported earlier, Liashko clarified that medical and social examinations will be conducted in cluster and supercluster hospitals. He also noted that the Central MSEC is planned to be liquidated by the end of this week.

Read more: More than 60 heads and doctors of MSECs in Kharkiv region have pensions, many of them have significant assets - Kharkiv Anti-Corruption Center

Corruption in the MSEC

On 5 October, the State Bureau of Investigation reported that the head of the MSEC in the Khmelnytskyi region, Krupa, was found to have $6 million in cash during searches. Suspilne noted that it was Tetiana Krupa, who is a member of the "Servant of the People" party in the Khmelnytskyi Regional Council. Tetiana Krupa has been working as the Chief Doctor of the Regional Forensic Medical Examination Commission since 2008.

It was also reported that the head of the Khmelnytskyi regional centre of the MSEC was detained and notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment.

Currently, the SBI is studying the lists found in the office of the head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC Krupa. They contain names and fictitious diagnoses.

On Monday, 7 October, the Pechersk District Court imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention on the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEC, Tetiana Krupa.

On 10 October, Oleksandr Krupa, the son of Tetiana Krupa, resigned at his own request from the post of head of the Pension Fund in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has announced that it will conduct a second full check of the declaration of Tetiana Krupa, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Centre for Medical and Social Expertise.

On 16 October, the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, Yurii Butusov, published information that 49 prosecutors of the Khmelnytskyi region, headed by the regional prosecutor Oliinik, had received disability by "covering up" the corruption scheme of the servant of the people Krupa in the MSEC and the Pension Fund. In particular, the journalist provided a list of the names of all prosecutors and described the criminal scheme used.

Censor.NET featured a story about the head of the Cherkasy Regional Prosecutor's Office , Shevtsova, who, at the age of 42, receives a pension of 785,000.

A list of 30 heads of regional prosecutor's offices who receive the highest pensions has also been published.

On 22 October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC's decision to prepare draft laws on the liquidation of the MSEC.

Read more: Medical and social examinations will be conducted in cluster and super-cluster hospitals - Liashko