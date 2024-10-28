Case of Holosiivskyi DTCR: Various measures of restraint imposed on six defendants - SBI

Three employees of the Holosiivskyi District TCR and SS and three civilians who helped conscripts evade military service have been arrested. Pre-trial restraints have been imposed on them.

"The three TCR employees and three civilians received different preventive measures in court - from round-the-clock house arrest (one of the suspects) to detention with an alternative of bail ranging from almost UAH 250 thousand to UAH 6 million," Sapian said.

According to her, none of the suspects has posted bail yet, and all suspects are in custody.

The pre-trial investigation in this criminal proceeding is ongoing.

What preceded it?

Last week, law enforcement officers exposed a corruption scheme at the Holosiivskyi District TCR in Kyiv.

Three employees of the Holosiivskyi TCR and the SS of Kyiv, the former head of the MMC and two civilians helped people liable for military service to evade military service.

Law enforcement officers seized more than $1.2 million and 45 thousand euros in cash, mobile phones, draft records, seals and clichés of the DTCR and SS, military ID cards, 11 business class cars worth more than $100 thousand each.

