Gang of bribe-takers from Holosiivskyi TCR is detained: $1.2 million, 11 luxury cars are seized. PHOTOS

Three employees of the Holosiivskyi TCR and the Kyiv SS, the former head of the MMC and two civilians helped conscripts evade military service.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

"The suspects organised a scheme to obtain illegal benefits from men subject to mobilisation. For USD 8.5 thousand, they promised to help them register with a certain TCR and SS, issue temporary certificates and enter the relevant information into the Unified Register of Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists," the statement said.

The suspects were detained while receiving the second part of the funds in the amount of USD 4 thousand.

More than 40 searches were conducted simultaneously. More than $1.2 million and €45,000 in cash, mobile phones, draft records, seals and clichés of the RTCR and SS, military tickets, and 11 business class cars worth more than $100,000 each were seized.

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint for the suspects is currently being decided.

Depending on the offence, they are charged with extortion and receipt of unlawful benefit, as well as unauthorised interference with the operation of information (automated) and electronic communication networks (Article 368(3) and 361(5) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

